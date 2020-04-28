Ontario elementary teachers ratify contract deal with provincial government
Deal maintains current elementary class sizes, full-day kindergarten
Ontario's elementary teachers have ratified their new contract with the provincial government.
The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario says 97 per cent of its teacher members voted in favour of the three-year deal.
It will see teachers get salary increases of one per cent a year for three years, and four per cent annual increases to benefits.
The agreement also contains a two-year, $89-million "Support for Students" fund, which ETFO says will create about 434 teacher positions, to address areas such as special education, English language learning and mental-health initiatives.
The deal guarantees the one-teacher, one-early childhood educator model for full-day kindergarten for the life of the agreement, and says there will be no changes to elementary class sizes.
ETFO president Sam Hammond says in a statement that while the negotiations were "prolonged and difficult," teachers stood firm in the face of cuts.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.