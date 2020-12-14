Skip to Main Content
Toronto

Ontario Superior Court suspends jury trials until February

Ontario's Superior Court of Justice has suspended jury trials in most parts of the province until February.

Suspension applies everywhere except in regions designated as 'green' zones

The Canadian Press ·
The Ontario Superior Court building is seen in Toronto on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. Ontario's Superior Court of Justice has suspended jury trials in most parts of the province until at least Feb. 1. (The Canadian Press )

Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz says the suspension applies everywhere except in regions designated "green" under Ontario's COVID-19 pandemic response plan.

Trials will resume on Feb. 1 at the earliest.

The Monday notice from the court extends the move announced last month to suspend jury selection for new trials until Jan. 4.

Jury trials currently in progress can proceed at the discretion of the trial judge.

Morawetz says he strongly encourages virtual proceedings wherever possible.
 

