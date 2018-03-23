Ontario Sunshine List: Search the list of 2018 public sector salaries over $100K here
Annual list discloses names, jobs of high-earning workers
Ontario's annual Sunshine List, which names the highest-paid public sector employees of 2018, is out.
You can use CBC Toronto's searchable database below to go through the list, which includes the names, salaries and positions of every public sector worker paid $100,000 or more last year: