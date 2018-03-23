Skip to Main Content
Ontario Sunshine List: Search the list of 2018 public sector salaries over $100K here

Ontario's annual Sunshine List, which names the highest-paid public sector employees of 2018, is out. Search the whole list with CBC Toronto's database.

Annual list discloses names, jobs of high-earning workers

CBC News ·
Who's making more than $100K within the Ontario government and broader public service? The annual Sunshine List has the answer. (Mike Crawley/CBC)

Ontario's annual Sunshine List, which names the highest-paid public sector employees of 2018, is out.

You can use CBC Toronto's searchable database below to go through the list, which includes the names, salaries and positions of every public sector worker paid $100,000 or more last year:

