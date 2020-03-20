Ontario's 2019 Sunshine List is out, with power company leaders the top earners

Ontario's latest Sunshine List of public sector employees who made more than $100,000 has been released, with power company leaders among the top earners.

Ontario Power Generation's former CEO, Jeffrey Lyash, topped the 2019 list, marking the fourth year in a row in which he was the highest earner. He made $938,845.89 last year.

Five of the top earners in the province worked for OPG.

Maureen Jensen, the outgoing CEO of the Ontario Securities Commission, remains the highest paid woman on the list. She made $693,995.19 last year.

Premier Doug Ford, meanwhile, made $208,974 last year.

