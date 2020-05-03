Ceremony to honour fallen Ontario police officers goes virtual due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Ontario Police Memorial Foundation is set to hold a virtual ceremony on Sunday due to COVID-19 restrictions to honour officers who have died in the line of duty.

In a news release issued Sunday, Mike Adair, president of the Ontario Police Memorial Foundation, said the ceremony is set to begin at 11 a.m. EST and will give viewers a moment of silence "to reflect and remember all of our brothers and sisters from police services close to home and across Canada."

Join in at 11 am for the live streaming of Amazing Grace, from Queen’s Park, and stand with those who were <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Heroesinlife?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Heroesinlife</a>: <a href="https://t.co/68QmhzjwIv">https://t.co/68QmhzjwIv</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/HeroesInLife?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Heroesinlife</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LdnOnt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LdnOnt</a> —@lpsmediaoffice

Adair said the ceremony is in memory of the 267 Ontario police officers who have died in the line of duty.

If it weren't for restrictions placed upon the province as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual ceremony would likely have drawn in-person crowds to the Ontario Police Memorial site, located on Queen's Park Crescent in Toronto, Ont.

Instead, five lone pipers are set to play Amazing Grace, which will be streamed live. Viewers are encouraged to stay home and tune in online.

"Today and everyday throughout the year we remember and honour those brave men and women who have died in the line of duty," Adair said.

"We stand together to express our respect, our gratitude and our utmost appreciation to the families of those officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice."

The foundation also started a social media campaign that encourages supporters to play or sing Amazing Grace, while practicing social distancing, and post to their social media accounts using #HeroesInLife.

Several police forces from across the province have already participated in remembrance of their fallen officers.

Each year, on the first weekend in May, Police Service members from across the province honour those who have fallen in the line of duty, including our own Cst. David Nicholson #589. This year we virtually salute those who made the ultimate sacrifice. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HeroesInLife?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HeroesInLife</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/HeroesInLife?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HeroesInLife</a> <a href="https://t.co/REsH743xqM">pic.twitter.com/REsH743xqM</a> —@WRPSToday

In memory of our friend and brother <a href="https://twitter.com/OPP?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OPP</a> Provincial Constable Stephane Bilodeau<br><br>End Of Watch: May 1, 2017<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HeroesInLife?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HeroesInLife</a> <br><br>⚫️🔵⚫️ <a href="https://t.co/QCe0bFF6n0">pic.twitter.com/QCe0bFF6n0</a> —@460km

Ontario sees jump in cases Saturday

Ontario reported 511 new cases of COVID-19 — an increase from consistent overall provincial case counts reported in April — and 55 new deaths on Saturday.

The Ministry of Health says there's a total of 17,119 confirmed cases of the virus and the death toll is now at 1,176.

CBC News, however, has counted a total of 1,266 deaths using data from local health units. Some 11,390 people have recovered.

A Toronto Loblaws grocery store confirmed Sunday that another staff member recently tested positive for the virus.

In a statement, Loblaws said the employee hadn't been in the store, located near Dupont and Christie streets, since April 26.

Ontario to relax some lockdown rules Monday

Ontario is set to relax some lockdown rules Monday and allow businesses like car dealerships and gardening centres to reopen with some restrictions.

The province says the businesses must follow strict health and safety rules, including enforcing physical distancing.

You can find the full list of businesses and further details about the plan at the link below.

Warm weather prompts warnings

Health officials are urging Ontarians to stick to physical distancing measures Sunday during some of the nicest weather cities in the province have seen in months.

"I don't mind people going outside, people getting exercise, but plan it. Don't just go out and go to the most crowded places," said Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams.

But with warm weather comes Spring flooding — something Premier Doug Ford said the province is prepared to handle.

"As the weather gets warmer, flooding is top of mind for many and it's top of mind for us because we have all witnessed the devastation that flooding brings with it," Ford said at a news conference at Queen's Park on Saturday.

Ford noted that at least 10 regions in Ontario last year declared states of emergency due to flooding. He said the province prepared a flooding plan in March, and under that strategy, emergency staff are on standby to sandbag and evacuate areas as needed.

"With everything that is happening this year, it's more critical than ever that we're ready for this season," Ford said.