Ontario students won't be back at school until at least May, senior government source says

Ontario students won't be back in the classroom until at least May, a senior source inside the provincial government tells CBC News.

Premier Doug Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce are scheduled to make an announcement at 1 p.m. ET as the province works to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

Students throughout Ontario have been out of class since March 14, after Lecce issued a ministerial order to keep publicly-funded schools closed for two additional weeks after March Break. Private schools were also closed a few days later as part of the province's emergency declaration.

Schools were initially set to re-open on April 6, but both Ford and Lecce have conceded that the closures would need to be prolonged as the number of COVID-19 cases in Ontario continues to increase.

The Canadian Press reports Lecce is expected to announce an extended e-learning plan for the province's students during COVID-19 school closures.

The government has been looking at ways to keep course work going while school closures continue, including through online classes.

The director of education at the province's largest school board told parents Monday night they are developing a plan to connect teachers to students and "restore teacher-led learning to the greatest extent possible as of April 6."

'No small task' to make remote learning possible

TDSB's John Malloy says staff have been trying to determine more information about the devices and internet access families have in the meantime.

He asked for patience as educators connect with thousands of students to make plans for remote learning.

"As you can appreciate, this is no small task, however we have been working around the clock to ensure that as many students as possible have the opportunity to resume learning remotely next week," Malloy said in a statement.

The government has formed a working group with the province's education sector unions to look at options for continued learning until the pandemic abates.

The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario, which represents 83,000 public school teachers, said in a statement that it supports the temporary moves made to address the situation.

But the union's president stressed that learning is best done "face-to-face in a classroom setting."

"We have reminded the Ministry that many students have unique and specialized needs and that some have challenging circumstances affecting their ability to engage in learning outside the classroom," Sam Hammond said in a statement.

"It is extremely important that during this temporary situation, we strive to provide equitable and inclusive opportunities for students to advance their learning."