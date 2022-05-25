Peterborough declares state of emergency, more than 150,000 still without power after massive storm

The city of Peterborough has declared a local state of emergency four days after a massive storm system, known as a derecho, swept through the province.

The town of Uxbridge, east of Toronto, and Clarence-Rockland, east of Ottawa, declared states of emergency on Saturday due to the extensive damage caused by the storm.

At least 10 people have died as a result of the storm, which generated winds of up to 132 km/h, reduced some buildings to rubble, uprooted tress, and downed power lines.

"We have set up centres throughout different municipal facilities where people can go and access charging stations for their devices or for their wheelchairs, as well as access for some help with food," said Peterborough mayor Diane Therrien in an interview with CBC News.

The city has also opened up facilities for people to access showers, said Therrien.

Update: yesterday the emergency Management team and I submitted declaration of state of emergency to the province. <a href="https://twitter.com/HydroOne?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HydroOne</a> crews continue to work to restore power. For updates and city services available, check <a href="https://t.co/3x2Fd2L53F">https://t.co/3x2Fd2L53F</a> —@DianeNTherrien

Work to restore power, school closures continue

Across the province, more than 98,000 Hydro One customers are still without power.

As we continue restoration, more downed lines and poles are being discovered. We know it’s difficult being without electricity. In order to get power to individual homes, our crews have to repair and energize the major infrastructure first, which then feeds into local areas. <a href="https://t.co/sjAmkZQOR7">pic.twitter.com/sjAmkZQOR7</a> —@HydroOne

In Ottawa, where it's still expected to be a day or two before all residents get their power back, a local school board reopened schools that have hydro this morning, though dozens remain closed.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board closed all schools on Tuesday as the city dealt with the aftermath of the storm.

As of Wednesday morning, Hydro Ottawa said it was working on restoring power to approximately 65,000 customers.

In Durham Region, three schools remain closed due to the impact of the storm while five others reopened today after power was restored.

The following schools will remain closed due to power outages:<br><br>•Southwood Park PS (Ajax)<br>•Valley View PS (Pickering)<br>•Uxbridge PS (Uxbridge)<br><br>Full update: <a href="https://t.co/Xg53spOMIX">https://t.co/Xg53spOMIX</a> —@DDSBSchools

Toronto Hydro said approximately 120 customers remain without power as of Wednesday. Crews were dealing with 110,000 outages at peak-level on Saturday.