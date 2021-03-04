Ontario moving to Step 3 of COVID-19 reopening next Friday, further loosening restrictions

Ontario is moving to Step 3 of its reopening plan next Friday, five days earlier than planned, allowing for larger indoor and outdoor gatherings, the province said Friday.

The move allows for outdoor social gatherings of up to 100 people and up to 25 people inside.

Indoor sports and recreational fitness facilities, including gyms, would be able to open again at 50 per cent capacity or a maximum of 1,000 people, whichever is less.

Indoor dining, retail and personal care would have no capacity limits as long as patrons can properly physically distance.

Religious services and events such as weddings and funerals can also operate indoors, as long as people are following other public health measures.

Places such as cinemas, museums, aquariums, casinos and bingo halls can run at 50 per cent capacity indoors and 75 per cent outdoors.

The move also allows for concerts, theatres and sports facilities to operate at 50 per cent capacity inside, with a max of 1,000 people. If outside, they can run at 75 per cent capacity with a max of 5,000 people for unseated events and 15,000 people for events with fixed seating.

The provincial mandate for masks indoors will remain in place until at least September.

Ontario was originally slated to move to Step 3 on July 21, but the province has passed its COVID-19 vaccination target for entering Step 3, with 78 per cent of adults vaccinated with one dose and more than 50 per cent fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

The province will stay in Step 3 for at least three weeks, the government said in a news release, and "until 80 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 and over has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 75 per cent have received their second, with no public health unit having less than 70 per cent of their population fully vaccinated.

"Upon meeting these thresholds, the vast majority of public health and workplace safety measures, including capacity limits for indoor and outdoor settings and limits for social gatherings, will be lifted."

More to come.