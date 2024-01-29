Ontario minister of public and business service delivery makes an announcement at Staples store

It is expected Todd McCarthy will outline plans to move some ServiceOntario locations into Staples stores.

Ontario's minister of public and business service delivery is making an announcement on Monday.

Todd McCarthy is holding a news conference at 8:30 a.m. at a Staples Canada store in Oakville. You can watch it live in the player above.

It is expected that McCarthy will outline the provincial government's intention to move some ServiceOntario locations to Staples stores.

The Canadian Press reported over the weekend that the plan to move nine ServiceOntario outlets is part of a broader push to consider new locations for all of the stand-alone, privately run operations of the provincial provider.

As contracts with the 134 remaining privately operated ServiceOntario locations approach expiry, the government will be reviewing them to determine if they should continue to operate in the same way or if they should be closed and moved into retail outlets, libraries, or municipal offices, the news wire reported.

No changes are being contemplated for the more than 80 government-run ServiceOntario locations.

CityNews reported earlier this month that the contract with Staples was sole-sourced, and that some of the privately-run operators were given 70 days notice that their locations would close.