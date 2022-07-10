Ontario's police watchdog investigates death of man in North York

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit says it is looking into the death of a man in North York early Sunday after Toronto police were called to his home before he died in hospital.

In a news release on Sunday, the SIU said police were called to a home near Finch Avenue East and Leslie Street at about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police had been told that a man, 26, was armed with a knife, was making threats and was in mental distress, the SIU said.

"Two officers took the man into custody and he went into medical distress. Officers provided medical care until paramedics arrived," the SIU said.

The SIU said man was taken to hospital in an ambulance and pronounced dead shortly after midnight.

Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case, the SIU said.

A post-mortem will be done on Monday.

Anyone who may have information about the investigation, including video or photos, is urged to call the SIU's lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and the discharge of a firearm at a person.