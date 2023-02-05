Content
Ontario's police watchdog investigating death of man in Barrie

Ontario's police watchdog says it is investigating the death of a man following an interaction with police north of Toronto.

A man, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene, allegedly from a self-inflicted gunshot

The SIU says Barrie police officers briefly negotiated with a man and allege he was wounded shortly after that by a self-inflicted gunshot. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

The province's Special Investigations Unit says police were contacted shortly after noon Saturday by a woman after she fled from a vehicle in the east end of Barrie, Ont.

They say the vehicle left the scene and Barrie Police Service officers were able to track it, making visual and verbal contact with a man at about 2:30 p.m.

The SIU says officers briefly negotiated with him and allege he was wounded shortly after that by a self-inflicted gunshot.

The 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SIU says two investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

