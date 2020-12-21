Skip to Main Content
Toronto

Here are the full details about Ontario's COVID-19 shutdown

CBC Toronto will provide extensive coverage of the shutdown, but you can look through the 28-page plan for yourself here.

See for yourself what's changed and what's the same from the current lockdown rules

CBC News ·
Hospitals like Scarborough General have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic's second wave. Now the Ontario government is launching a provincewide shutdown in an effort to control the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Sue Reid/CBC)

The Ontario government provided this document Monday outlining plans for a province wide COVID-19 lockdown that will begin on Dec. 26.

CBC Toronto will provide extensive coverage of the shutdown, but you can look through the 28-page plan for yourself in the PDF below:

Mobile users: View the document
(PDF KB)
(Text KB)CBC is not responsible for 3rd party content
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now