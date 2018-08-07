Horwath, health experts say rollback of sex-ed curriculum could harm students

More than 1,780 health care professionals are calling on Ontario Premier Doug Ford to stop the province's plan to revert to an old curriculum on sex-education.

The professionals have signed a petition that says the 1998 version of the health and physical education curriculum, slated to be taught in schools starting in September, could jeopardize the health and well-being of Ontario's children.

According to the Ontario education ministry, the old version of the curriculum is to replace a revised version that was implemented by the Liberal government nearly three years ago.

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath joined a handful of health care professionals on Tuesday at Queen's Park to talk about the petition.

"We have a responsibility to protect young people from bullying and cyber bullying, provide them with information that can protect them from abuse and sexually transmitted infections, and help them understand healthy relationships," Horwath said in a news release before the news conference on Tuesday.

"Doug Ford's plan to plow ahead with a sex-ed curriculum that was written before Google existed not only shortchanges students — it puts their health at risk. Let's not allow our children's health, including their safety and mental health, to be put at risk because of Ford's politics."

Dr. Andrea Chittle, a family physician in Guelph, also spoke at the news conference.

In the news release, Chittle said: "Our children are entitled to comprehensive education about sexual and reproductive health."

According to the Canadian Paediatric Society, the old version of the curriculum is out of date, incomplete and a "potential source of harm" for Ontario's children because it raises the risk of misinformation, discrimination, disease and abuse.

"As a family physician, and a mom, I think we have a critical responsibility to do better for our kids," Chittle said.

26 school boards speak out on issue

Meanwhile, 26 school boards in Ontario have expressed concerns about the province's plan to revert to an old curriculum on sex-education and they are asking for clarification on what should be taught in the classroom only weeks before school starts.

The list include public school boards in Toronto, Peel, York and Halton Regions, Hamilton-Wentworth and Ottawa-Carleton Districts.

One board, Rainbow District School Board in northern Ontario, has said it will not teach the old curriculum designed in 1998.

The boards say teachers, parents, staff and students are confused about what will be taught to the province's children.

To add to the confusion, the website of Ontario's education ministry contains the new curriculum from 2015, not the version from 1998 that is supposed to be taught starting in September.

The Registered Nurses Association of Ontario, the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, the Nurse Practitioners' Association of Ontario, the Association of Ontario Midwives, Canadian Women in Medicine, the Ontario Association of Social Workers, the Ontario Medical Students Association, and Planned Parenthood all have signed the petition.