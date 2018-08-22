Ontario government says it has an interim sex-ed curriculum teachers must follow

The Ontario government says it has released an interim sex-ed curriculum for teachers to use this September, and Premier Doug Ford is suggesting there will be consequences if they don't adhere to it.

The Progressive Conservative government issued a news release about the changes on Wednesday afternoon, while also announcing plans for an "unprecedented" province-wide consultation process on education reform and a future parents' bill of rights.

Ford's government has faced sharp criticism from a number of groups — including teachers' unions, many parents and the Official Opposition — over its decision to scrap the modernized sex-ed curriculum brought in by the former Liberal government in 2015, which included information about online bullying, sexting and gender identity.

The government's news release says teachers will use the 2014 health and physical education curriculum, however critics have said those are the same guidelines that were in place in 1998.

The interim curriculum has now been posted online, you can read it here.

Ford appears to be taking a hard line about what will be taught when classes resume.

"We expect our teachers, principals and school board officials to fulfill their obligations to parents and children when it comes to what our students learn in the classroom," Ford said in the news release.

"We will not tolerate anybody using our children as pawns for grandstanding and political games. And, make no mistake, if we find somebody failing to do their job, we will act."

The province's largest teachers' unions have promised to defend any educator who continues to use the modernized curriculum.

Neither Ford nor Education Minister Lisa Thompson are available to answer questions about the revised curriculum, their offices said.

A government backgrounder says the consultations will aim to create an "age-appropriate" health and physical education curriculum that includes "mental health, sex-ed and legalization of cannabis."

The government also said it plans to unveil an interim math curriculum in the coming weeks.

Consultation process will look at range of issues

The PCs say the consultations will include an online survey, telephone townhalls across the province and a submission platform where the government will accept detailed proposals.

The government had initially promised to give the public a chance to weigh in on a new sex-ed curriculum. It now says the consultations will also seek parental feedback on number of issues, including math scores, cell phone use, financial literacy and how best to prepare students with needed job skills.

A government backgrounder, meanwhile, urges any parent that believes a teacher is "jeopardizing their child's education by deliberately ignoring Ontario's curriculum" to alert the Ontario College of Teachers' investigations department.