Court battle over repeal of modernized sex-ed curriculum kicks off today

An Ontario court on Wednesday will begin hearing a challenge to the provincial government's repeal of the modernized 2015 sex-ed curriculum.

The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association are set to argue the Progressive Conservative government's rollback of updates the previous Liberal regime made to the curriculum is unconstitutional, saying it puts students at risk.

ETFO representatives are set to hold a news conference outside a downtown Toronto courthouse before the hearing begins.

Both groups want the court to order the province to reinstate the 2015 curriculum, while the province wants the case dismissed.

According to a 216-page factum filed this week, the provincial government plans to argue that its changes to sexual education relate to "educational policy and democratic decision-making, not constitutional law."

"The Constitution of Canada does not entrench any particular elementary school curriculum," says the government in its written arguments.

"It does not prescribe the sexual health topics that must be taught, the level of detail with which they must be articulated, or the particular grades in which they must be introduced."