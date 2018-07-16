Ontario's education minister says despite the government's plans to scrap the modernized sex-ed curriculum, students will continue to be taught about things like consent and gender identity this fall.

Lisa Thompson made the announcement during Monday's question period at Queen's Park, less than a week after revealing the government planned to use the 1998 sex-ed curriculum while it consulted with parents about a revised version.

Now, Thompson said kids will still learn about several key issues that weren't in that older curriculum, including gender identity and the risks of sharing sexual content online.

"That includes consent. That includes texting — sexting," Thompson said.

The PCs decision to revert to older sex-ed curriculum has drawn sharp criticism from the Official Opposition as well as a number of educators, including some who plan to keep teaching the modern curriculum.

Peggy Sattler, the NDP MPP for London West, posed the question that prompted Thompson's response.

Sattler calls the decision to get rid of the 2015 sex-ed curriculum a "dangerous decision" and said it amounts to "dragging Ontario backwards" and putting youth at risk. She also accused the PCs of making backroom deals to appease social conservatives.

Thompson fired back, accusing the opposition at attempting to foster "misconceptions" about the government's sex-ed plans, and said the curriculum needs a rewrite because the last consultation process "was completely flawed."

So far, Thompson has not explained how teachers will know to discuss some aspects of the modernized sex-ed curriculum and not others.