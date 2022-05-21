Ontario hit by severe thunderstorms

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Toronto and most of the GTA for the next several hours, Environment Canada says.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail," the federal weather agency said.

Environment Canada says wind gusts of up to 100 kilometre per hour and nickel size hail are possible in some places.

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Large hail can damage property and cause injury," Environment Canada said in a statement.

"Widespread and extremely strong wind gusts can destroy buildings with tornado-like damage, flatten large stands of trees and blow vehicles off the road."

Environment Canada issued an emergency alert Saturday afternoon as thunderstorms blanket Ontario. (John Reiti/CBC)

The weather agency says heavy rain is also possible.

Locations impacted by the thunderstorms include:

Hamilton.

Toronto.

Milton.

Burlington.

Brampton.

Oakville.

Mississauga.

Vaughan.

Richmond Hill.

Markham.

Erin,.

Halton Hills.

Ancaster.

Dundas.

Waterdown.

Caledon.

King City.

Aurora.

Downtown Toronto.

Rockwood.

If visibility is reduced while driving, motorists are advised to slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.