Ontario set to introduce 'strong mayor' legislation to speed up housing development
Ford did not indicate during the recent election campaign that he was planning to introduce such legislation
Ontario is set to introduce legislation today to give large municipal leaders so-called strong mayor powers as a way to get housing built more quickly.
Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark is set to table a bill that the government says will give municipalities more tools.
Premier Doug Ford has said he's planning a "strong mayor" system for Toronto and Ottawa and is considering expanding that to other cities.
Ford indicated through his government's throne speech Tuesday that strong-mayor systems will let municipal leaders reduce timelines for development, standardize processes and address local barriers to increasing housing supply.
The premier has previously said two-thirds of a council would be able to overrule a mayor under such a system.
