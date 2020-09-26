Ontario reports 435 new COVID-19 cases, sets new record of 43,238 tests processed in single day

Ontario reported 435 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with the province having processed 43,238 tests on Friday, a new record for a single day.

The majority of newly confirmed infections of the novel coronavirus are concentrated in three public health units, namely Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa. These areas have 131, 110 and 45 additional cases, respectively, as of Saturday's provincial update.

Meanwhile, 64 per cent of Saturday's cases are among people under the age of 40, according to Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott.

The Ontario health ministry reported that 100 people are in hospital with COVID-19. Twenty-eight people are in intensive care units, while 15 are on ventilators.

A total of 2,837 people have died of the virus in the province.

According to the ministry, Ontario has had a total of 49,340 cumulative cases, with 42,505 marked as resolved.