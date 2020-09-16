Ontario reports 315 new COVID-19 cases, majority found in people under 40

Ontario reported 315 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with more than half found in people under 40.

In a series of tweets, Health Minister Christine Elliott said 64 per cent of Wednesday's cases were in that age bracket.

Of the province's 34 health units, 25 are reporting five or fewer cases, and 12 regions saw no new cases at all.

The majority of the cases are now concentrated in five different health units. Toronto, Ottawa and Peel continue to record the highest number of daily case counts with 77, 61, and 54 cases respectively. York region also reported 37 cases today and Durham region has 24.

Almost 29,000 tests for the virus were processed on Tuesday in Ontario's network of labs.

Wednesday's update brings the province's total to 45,383 cases of the virus since the outbreak first began in late January.

More to come.