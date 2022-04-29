Toronto physician named new scientific director of provincial COVID-19 advisory group
Dr. Fahad Razak replaces Dr. Peter Juni in role
Ontario's expert COVID-19 advisory group has named a Toronto physician as its new scientific director.
Public Health Ontario, which now oversees the group, says Dr. Fahad Razak will replace Dr. Peter Juni in his role on the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table.
Razak is an internist at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto and an assistant professor at the University of Toronto, with research expertise in global health and health services.
He has been a member of the science table since it was founded and Public Health Ontario says he has contributed to briefs about long COVID, vaccines, hospital visitor policies and therapeutics.
Razak says in a Twitter post that he hopes "science will continue to help us determine the best way forward" through the next phase of the pandemic.
Thank you to Peter Juni for his incredible leadership and to <a href="https://twitter.com/SteiniBrown?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SteiniBrown</a> and Brian Schwartz for their wisdom guiding us through countless challenges.<br><br>As we push through the next phase of the pandemic, I hope that science will continue to help us determine the best way forward.—@DrFahadRazak
The public health agency announced last month it would start overseeing the expert group and says it is developing new terms of reference so the science table can respond to future public health emergencies if necessary.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?