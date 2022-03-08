Ontario has unveiled a new science curriculum for Grades 1 to 8 students, with a focus on "modernizing" lessons to include more hands-on learning, engineering design and coding.

The government says there have been many advancements in science and technology since the curriculum was last updated in 2007.

The province is also introducing a new de-streamed science course for Grade 9 students. Updates are set to take effect in time for the 2022-23 school year.

"From finding new cures for cancer, to space robotics that reach new planets ... Ontario's new science and technology curriculum is focused on giving young people the skills to think critically, dream boldly and chart new pathways forward for our economy," Ontario Minister of Education Stephen Lecce said in a news release issued Tuesday.

Officials say 130 expectations were removed from the curriculum to make room for the new material, but they say doing so eliminates redundancies in the previous curriculum and that no important learning is being lost.

As part of the changes, students are expected to learn how STEM (Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) applies to viable careers in the skilled trades, and how emerging technologies will impact jobs in the future.

Officials say the new STEM learning will include Grade 6 students designing and testing devices such as flying machines, and Grade 8 students designing a system that replicates a conveyor belt.

In addition, the province says the new curriculum and Grade 9 course will:

Explore emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence systems.

Explore how food impacts mental and physical health, and the importance of locally grown food.

Analyze social, economic, and environmental impacts — including climate change — on nonrenewable and renewable sources of energy.

The new curriculum also updates existing sections such as life systems, matter and energy, structures and mechanisms, and Earth and space systems.

The province says the new curriculum was informed by extensive research in STEM education, and was reviewed by more than 60 organizations and academic leaders.

Officials also say they worked with First Nation, Métis and Inuit partners to better include their knowledge and perspectives.