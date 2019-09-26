Skip to Main Content
Ontario Science Centre celebrates 50th birthday with free admission
Toronto

Ontario Science Centre celebrates 50th birthday with free admission

Home to countless school field trips, the Don Mills-area museum is offering free admission on Saturday and Sunday.

Don Mills-area facility has welcomed some 53 million visitors

CBC News ·
An audience watches a demonstration at the Ontario Science Centre. (Ontario Science Centre)

It was 50 years ago today — Sept. 26, 1969 — that the Ontario Science Centre first opened its doors.

The museum is celebrating its birthday by offering free admission all this weekend, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In 1964, the provincial government assigned architect Raymond Moriyama to design the Ontario Science Centre as a gift to the people of Ontario (Moriyama also worked on other well-known buildings including the Toronto Reference Library and Scarborough Civic Centre).

Five years later, on its opening day, a radio signal sent from over 1.5 billion light years away struck a circuit which raised the curtain and revealed the museum. 

A child pictured at the Ontario Science Centre experiences the hair-raising generator. (Ontario Science Centre/Twitter)

The Don Mills-area facility, one of the world's first interactive science museums, estimates it has welcomed more than 53 million visitors since it opened — including countless school trips from GTA schools.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories