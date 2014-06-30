Ontario to ban cellphones from classrooms next school year
Policy would prohibit cellphone use during instructional time starting in 2019-20
The Canadian Press has learned that Ontario is set to announce this week that cellphones will be banned in classrooms, starting in the next school year.
Some schools already have similar policies, but the province will issue a directive to all public schools for the 2019-20 school year.
It would prohibit cellphone use during instructional time.
Enforcement of the ban would be up to individual boards and schools.
The Progressive Conservatives had proposed such a ban in their platform during last year's election campaign.
Government sources who were not authorized to speak publicly ahead of the announcement say exceptions would be made for when teachers want to use cellphones as part of their lesson, for medical reasons and students with special needs.
