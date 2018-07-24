Skip to Main Content
Ontario to review safe injection, overdose prevention sites, health minister says

Ontario to review safe injection, overdose prevention sites, health minister says

The Ontario government says it is weighing the fate of the province's safe injection and overdose prevention sites.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says province looking at sites to see if they 'have merit'

The Canadian Press ·
Health Minister Christine Elliott says the provincial government plans to make a decision in the coming weeks. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

The Ontario government says it is weighing the fate of the province's safe injection and overdose prevention sites.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the government is reviewing evidence on the sites to see if they "have merit" and are worth continuing.

An overdose prevention site in London, Ont., will have to close mid-August if the province doesn't renew its funding and approval.

Elliott says the government plans to make a decision in the coming weeks on the sites that are about to expire, but will also eventually rule on the program as a whole.

Overdose prevention sites are temporary facilities approved by the province to address an immediate need in a community, while safe injection sites are more permanent locations approved by the federal government after a more extensive application process.

During the spring election campaign, Premier Doug Ford said he was opposed to safe injection and overdose prevention sites, though his party says Ford has committed to reviewing evidence on the issue.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us