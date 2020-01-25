Ontario's top public health officials to make announcement
Top public health officials in Ontario say they will make an announcement this evening.
Provincial Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Williams among those speaking at Queen's Park
The officials, including the province's chief medical officer, have called a news conference at 5:30 p.m. at the legislature.
