Ontario's police watchdog investigating death of woman who fell from west-end balcony

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a woman fell to her death from an apartment balcony in the west end on Wednesday while Toronto police officers were dealing with a domestic incident in the building.

According to a news release from the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), officers responded to a call at the building on High Park Avenue near Glenlake Avenue at about 5:15 p.m.

While officers were inside an apartment unit on the 24th floor, they "observed a woman on the balcony," the SIU says.

A short time later, the release says, "the woman fell from the balcony to the ground below."

She was pronounced dead at the scene, the SIU says.

The release says the woman was 29 years old, but beyond that there is no information on her identity, why she was on the balcony, or what part the officers might have played in the incident.

The SIU says two investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case and it is urging anyone who may have information to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

"The unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website," the release says.

The SIU is called in to investigate incidents involving the police and civilians that have resulted in serious injury, death or allegations of sexual assault.