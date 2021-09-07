Ontario's police watchdog clears OPP officer who fatally shot man in Collingwood, Ont.

The director of Ontario's police watchdog has cleared an officer who fatally shot a man in Collingwood, Ont. in September 2020.

Joseph Martino, director of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) wrote in a release on Tuesday that he "found no reasonable grounds to believe that an Ontario Provincial Police officer committed a criminal offence" in connection with the man's death.

The incident, which occurred on Sept. 9, 2020, began when officers were called to a residence on Third Street for reports that a man in distress was barricaded inside.

"Shortly after police arrived, the man exited the residence with a shotgun," said the SIU release.

"An officer repeatedly instructed the man to drop the gun and deployed a conducted energy weapon with no success."

At that point, the OPP officer fired 11 rounds, eight of which hit the 29-year-old man. He was transported to hospital and pronounced dead.

According to the release, Martino found that "the officer acted to thwart a threat of imminent death to himself and others" and based on that decided that the file should be closed.