Ontario's education minister won't commit to keeping class sizes capped

Ontario's education minister says she's committed to making sure students and teachers get the best learning environments possible but isn't promising class sizes won't grow.

Lisa Thompson announced a government review on Wednesday. Consultations would look at whether caps on the number of students in kindergarten and in Grades 1 to 3 should remain in place, as well as teacher hiring processes.

"We're just reviewing the regulation that addresses class sizes," Thompson said in an interview Thursday. Asked directly if class sizes will grow as a result, she wouldn't say, adding that her concern right now is make sure "education partners are being listened to."

The consultations come as the Progressive Conservative government tries to cut a deficit it says amounts to $14.5 billion. The financial accountability officer puts that number at closer to $12 billion.

"We already have a system that is dramatically underfunded," said Marit Stiles, MPP for Davenport and official opposition education critic. "The government has already said that they are looking for four per cent cuts in education. That will amount to about a $1-billion cut in education funding that will impact students. It's going to impact kids as young as three years old."

The current class-size cap for kindergarten is 29 students, with the average class size across any board limited to 26.

For primary grades, the number of students is capped at 23, but at least 90 per cent of classes in any board must have 20 or fewer students.

Stiles says she's concerned the government may have already made up its mind and worries the consultations may be an empty gesture.

"If Doug Ford wants to find savings, maybe he should look at some of the contracts he's been giving to his friends."

In a tweet Thursday, Thompson maintained her aim is to make sure tax dollars "have the greatest impact in the classroom."

We've launched consultations with education partners on many topics including class sizes. Let me be clear, no decisions have been made. We look forward to the sector sharing their experience and perspective so we can ensure tax dollars have the greatest impact in the classroom. —@LisaThompsonMPP

But Stiles believes bigger class sizes can only mean a blow to students.

"Bigger class sizes mean less one-on-one time for students and teachers," she said, adding that with caps on class sizes removed "behavioural issues and things like that can overwhelm a class a lot faster."

Sam Hammond, the president of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario, says government officials told him in a meeting that they need to work toward balancing the budget and some decisions will affect public education.