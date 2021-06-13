Ontario to resume in-vehicle road tests on Monday
Ontarians who have been waiting to book an in-vehicle driving test will be able to do so starting next week.
In a news release the Ministry of Transportation said road tests will resume province-wide on June 14.
"To address the backlog of road tests resulting from COVID-19 restrictions, road testing capacity will be increased by hiring 167 additional driver examiners while introducing extended hours for in-vehicle passenger road tests (class G1/G2)," the ministry said.
All in-vehicle passenger tests have been on hold since April 3 when Ontario entered a province-wide shutdown.
"As more people get vaccinated and COVID-19 case numbers decline, we are able to safely restart passenger road testing at DriveTest centres," the ministry said.
Anyone looking to book a road test is asked to visit DriveTest.ca for more information.
