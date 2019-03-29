Ontario to review OPP workplace culture in wake of recent suicides

Ontario is spending up to $500,000 to review workplace culture at the provincial police, prompted by recent suicides.

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones announced on Monday that the government will create an independent review panel.

Jones has said the Ontario Provincial Police are facing a mental health crisis, with 13 officers having taken their own lives since 2012.

She says front-line OPP members and former staff have raised concerns about the workplace culture.

The three-member panel will consist of former associate chief justice Douglas Cunningham, former deputy attorney general Murray Segal and former NDP cabinet minister David Cooke.

Jones says the panel will start its work next month, give her an interim report by mid-summer and provide a final report by early fall.