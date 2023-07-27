Ontario launches review into drug consumption sites after Toronto shooting

Ontario's health ministry says it has launched a "critical incident review" of consumption and treatment services sites in the province following a daytime shooting that killed mother of two near a Toronto site in July.

In a statement on Wednesday, the ministry said the review is starting with the South Riverdale Community Health Centre on Queen St. E., east of Carlaw Avenue.

Karolina Huebner-Makurat, 44, was hit by a stray bullet near the centre after three men got into a physical altercation before 12:30 p.m. on July 7. Two of the men pulled out guns and fired at each other. Huebner-Makurat was rushed to hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Three people have been arrested in the east-end shooting.

One man has been charged with second-degree murder. A second man has been charged with manslaughter, robbery and failure to comply with probation. A woman who is an employee of the centre has been charged with accessory after the fact to an indictable offence and obstructing justice. A third suspect is still outstanding.

Hannah Jensen, press secretary for Health Minister Sylvia Jones, said the ministry expects all consumption and treatment services sites to comply with their strict requirements. Jones declined to be interviewed by CBC Toronto.

"Following the tragic incident last month, the ministry launched a critical incident review of the sites, starting with the South Riverdale Community Health Centre. We are extremely troubled by this latest development and reviewing what options are available to the government," Jensen said in the statement.

Toronto police said in an email on Wednesday that the shooting happened in the "general vicinity" of the centre. Huebner-Makurat was said to be walking in the area.

Allegations 'deeply concerning': centre

In a statement to CBC News on Tuesday, South Riverdale Community Health Centre (SRCHC) CEO Jason Altenberg and interim Board Chair Emily Hill said: "These allegations are deeply concerning to us and to the community. They are also devastating and disappointing to the many SRCHC staff who work professionally and compassionately every day to deliver a range of essential health and wellbeing services to patients and clients in the area."

Altenberg and Hill said the centre is focused on working with residents, the city, police and community organizations on measures to improve safety locally.

A Toronto police officer is pictured at the scene of a daytime shooting near the intersection of Queen Street and Carlaw Avenue in Toronto on July 7, 2023. (Alex Lupul/CBC)

The city says on its website that consumption and treatment service sites are a subset of supervised consumption services. The sites provide "integrated, wrap-around services that connect clients who use drugs to primary care, treatment and other health and social services."

Services at the sites, which operate under an exemption to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, include supervised consumption and overdose prevention.

In a statement on Wednesday, Toronto Public Health said oversight of health care services, including consumption and treatment services and any audits of sites, falls under provincial jurisdiction. It declined to comment on the review.

Public safety paramount, councillor says

Coun. Paula Fletcher, who represents Ward 14 Toronto-Danforth, which includes the neighbourhood of Leslieville where the shooting happened, told CBC Radio's Metro Morning on Wednesday that the centre is responsible for security within a 15-metre perimeter.

She said the surrounding community is supportive of the work done inside the centre but has made it clear that the outside environment must be made safe.

LISTEN | Coun. Paula Fletcher talks about public safety outside sites: Metro Morning 8:34 City councillor 'shocked' that a worker at safe injection site charged in death of local Leslieville resident. Two more people have been charged in connection with their alleged role in an east-end shooting that killed a mother of two back in July.Paula Fletcher is the councillor of Ward 30, Toronto-Danforth.

In an interview with Radio-Canada later, Fletcher said: "I just think there was a bit of naivete at the beginning around the sites— that it's all about helping people inside, when it's about managing the entire area around the sites. And I believe that's what they'll do in this evaluation. They have to look at: Is it saving lives? How is it helping? Is this the best way?

"The safety of the immediate neighbourhood, people walking by, that's another factor. And I don't think they're funded for that...The funding of safety outside is a number one priority."

Karolina Huebner-Makurat, 44, a mother of two, died after she was struck by a stray bullet on July 7. (Submitted by Adrian Makurat)

Fletcher said any questions about security at the centre must consider how Huebner-Makurat should have been kept safe while she was walking in the area.

"It's a terribly tragic situation," she said. "I want to remember her always when we're talking about this because she was a well-loved member of the community."

According to the ministry's Consumption and Treatment Services: Application Guide, the sites must have policies and procedures around security.

Each site is required to: control access, with only those intending to use the services allowed to enter; discourage loitering outside; and ensure staff are trained on instances in which law enforcement should be contacted.

