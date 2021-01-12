Here's what you need to know about Ontario's new COVID-19 restrictions

With Ontario facing dangerously high rates of COVID-19 that could result in many more deaths, Premier Doug Ford declared a second provincial emergency Tuesday and announced a slate of new restrictions in an effort to bring the virus under control.

Here are the new restrictions in place effective 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

Ontario will be placed under a stay-at-home order, which will require everyone to remain at home with exceptions for essential purposes, like going to the grocery store or pharmacy, accessing health care services, for exercise or for essential work.

There will be no in-class instruction until Feb. 10 at the earliest for the following public health units: Windsor-Essex, Peel Region, Toronto, York Region and Hamilton.

All businesses must ensure any employee who can work from home do so.

Outdoor gatherings are restricted to five people, consistent with the first-wave lockdown rules.

Masks remain mandatory indoors at open businesses or organizations. Masks are also now being recommended outdoors where physical distancing of more than two metres is not possible.

All non-essential retail will be forced to close by 8 p.m. and open no earlier than 7 a.m. These limits don't apply to stores that primarily sell food, gas stations, pharmacies, convenience stores or restaurants providing take-out or delivery.

Non-essential construction is further restricted, including below-grade construction, exempting survey.

No restrictions on the purchase of non-essential items

WATCH | Premier Ford outlines stay-at-home order starting Thursday:

Ontario declares state of emergency, issues stay-at-home order starting Thursday Canada Video 1:12 Ontario Premier Doug Ford has declared an immediate state of emergency and will impose a stay-at-home order as of Thursday at 12:01 a.m., in an effort to curb surging COVID-19 cases, which threaten to overwhelm the province's health system. 1:12

Under the emergency measures, the province says it will give provincial and local police, bylaw officers and provincial workplace inspectors the power to ticket those who don't comply with the stay-at-home order, those not complying with mask-wearing rules and retailers who don't enforce those rules.

Not included in Tuesday's announcement was a commitment to providing financial support for employers to provide paid sick days for low-wage and frontline workers — something Toronto and other officials are calling for.

"We aren't going to duplicate areas of support," Ford said, alluding to the federal government's Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit, which provides $500 per week ($450 after taxes are withheld) for up to two weeks to eligible workers.

That benefit pays less than a full-time minimum wage job, involves processing delays of up to four weeks, and doesn't guarantee job security for workers who use it.

You can read the government's full guidelines for yourself in the PDF below: