Ontario will restrict vape flavours to curb youth vaping
Ontario will restrict the sale of vape flavours and high nicotine e-cigarettes in a bid to address youth vaping.
If approved, the changes will come into effect this spring
Ontario will restrict the sale of vape flavours and high nicotine e-cigarettes in a bid to address youth vaping.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says the government also plans to expand prevention efforts and bolster services to help people quit vaping.
Elliott says if the changes are approved they will come into effect this spring.
Ontario is also calling on the federal government to create a national tax on vaping products.
Elliott has previously expressed concern about rising vaping rates and has said for months that new measures were coming to address the issue.
The province banned the promotion of vaping products in convenience stores and gas stations on Jan. 1.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.