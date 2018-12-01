Ontario-wide 'resistance' to Ford government's French-language cuts

Thousands of French speakers in nearly 40 communities across Ontario are decrying Premier Doug Ford's cuts to some French-language services on Saturday afternoon.

The protests, taking place in front of MPP's offices of all political stripes, kicked off at 1 p.m. ET.

This is a response to Premier Doug Ford's move to downgrade the province's independent watchdog on francophone services and repeal funding for a planned French-language university in the Greater Toronto Area.

The decision has prompted immediate and growing backlash from Ontarians, the federal government and Quebec's new premier, who have all repeatedly asked Ford to reverse the cuts.

One of Ford's MPPs, Amanda Simard, broke ranks to criticize the move, saying she was disappointed and frustrated. Earlier this week, the eastern Ontario MPP left the Progressive Conservative caucus to sit as an independent.

More to come.