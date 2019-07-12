Ford to make announcement on residential school burial sites in Ontario

WARNING: This story contains details some readers may find distressing.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement "regarding Indian Residential School burial sites" in the province, his office said Tuesday.

Ford is scheduled to speak via virtual news conference at 11 a.m. ET. He is slated to be joined by Indigenous community leaders and Greg Rickford, Ontario's Minister of Indigenous Affairs.

The announcement comes amid growing calls from Indigenous communities for funding and logistical support to search the properties of former residential schools in the province for the unmarked graves of children forced to attend the institutions.

Late last month, Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in British Columbia revealed that preliminary results from a survey of the grounds at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School — at one time Canada's largest — uncovered the remains 215 children buried at the site.

The disturbing discovery sparked a national outcry and demands for Canada, its governments and its non-Indigenous residents to finally reckon with the grisly legacy of residential schools and the lasting trauma they inflected on generations of Indigenous people.

WATCH | Other First Nations aim to locate unmarked graves after Kamloops, B.C., discovery:

The federal government has set aside $27.1 million to assist Indigenous communities in identifying unmarked burial sites at former residential schools.

Six Nations of the Grand River in Ontario has asked for more than a third of that funding to search for possible remains of children on the grounds of the former Mohawk Institute Residential School .

Chief Mark Hill said it's a substantial, but necessary request to conduct a full investigation.

"It's really for justice," Hill told CBC News last week.

"I don't know how we can go to 'commemorate' and 'thoughts and prayers' when we still have people who deserve justice."

The news from Kamloops also intensified a pressure campaign for Ryerson University in Toronto to change its name. Egerton Ryerson, for whom the school is named, is considered a primary architect of the residential school system in Canada.

After a demonstration in support of residential school survivors earlier this month, the statue of Ryerson that stood on the school's campus was toppled, its head severed and put on a spike at the 1492 Land Back Lane protest site in Caledonia, Ont.

Support is available for anyone affected by their experience at residential schools and those who are triggered by the latest reports.

A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for former students and those affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.