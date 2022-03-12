Ontario reports 722 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Saturday

Ontario reported 722 hospitalizations as a result of COVID-19 on Saturday, up slightly from 717 hospitalizations on Friday.

However, it is important to note that not all hospitals report their case counts on the weekend.

Of those in hospital, 47 per cent were admitted as a result of COVID-19, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott, while 53 per cent were admitted for a different reason but then contracted COVID-19.

The province also reported 16 new deaths, a day after removing more than 400 deaths from its official COVID-19 count saying further analysis revealed the causes of death weren't related to the disease.

Moving forward, the province is tracking deaths a little differently: categorizing them based on whether COVID-19 caused it, contributed to it, or if the cause of death is unknown.

Ontario also reported at least another 2,015 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update :

Active cases: 16,241.

Tests completed: 13,005.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 12.1 per cent.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 232; 129 needed a ventilator to breathe.

Deaths: 16, pushing the official toll to 12,247.

Vaccinations: 31,867,050 doses have been administered to date. Currently, 92.7 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older have received one dose of a vaccine, while 90.7 per cent have received two doses.