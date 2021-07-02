Ontario reports 484 new cases of COVID-19 over 2 days, expands vaccine eligibility

Ontario is reporting 484 new cases of COVID-19 from the last two days, as it speeds up second doses to 12 to 17 year olds.

Of the new cases, 284 were recorded on Thursday and 200 on Friday. Thursday's data wasn't realized yesterday due to the Canada Day holiday.

Starting Monday at 8 a.m., residents within that age group will be eligible to book an appointment to receive their second shot of Pfizer through the provincial booking system. A second dose will ensure they're protected against the delta variant and can safely return to school in September, the province said.

Ontario is on track to "significantly increase" the number of Ontarians who will be fully immunized this summer, said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones in a statement Friday.

Today's count comes as health units across Ontario collectively administered 413,361 doses of vaccines on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing the total to 15 million.

Some 42 per cent of residents have now been fully vaccinated, surpassing the province's 25 per cent threshold to begin Step 3 of its reopening plan.

Most of Ontario entered Step 2 on Wednesday, but provincial officials say they want to wait a full 21 days before rolling back restrictions further.

The province also reported 28 additional deaths over the past two days, bringing the official death toll to 9,196.

As of yesterday, 252 people were being treated for COVID-related illnesses in intensive care units. Some 160 of those patients were on ventilators.

The new cases come following 25,161 tests completed in the past day. Public Health Ontario logged a test positivity rate of 0.9 per cent.