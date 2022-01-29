Ontario reports 3,439 hospitalizations from COVID-19, 56 additional deaths
Nearly 92% of Ontarians aged 12+ have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
Ontario reported 3,439 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Saturday, along with 56 new deaths.
The death toll since the pandemic's start nearly two years ago has now reached 11,354. With more than 1,000 deaths this month alone, January is on track to be one of the province's deadliest pandemic months.
Saturday's reported hospitalizations are slightly lower than Friday's reported 3,535, although not all hospitals report figures on the weekends. Of those people, Health Minister Christine Elliott says 55 per cent had COVID-19 upon hospital admittance, while 45 per cent tested positive after arrival.
The province is also reporting 4,855 new daily cases, although changes to testing eligibility at the end of 2021 mean the correct figure is likely considerably higher.
Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:
Tests completed: 29,241.
Provincewide test positivity rate: 13.9 per cent.
Active cases: 49,551.
Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 597; 386 needed a ventilator to breathe.
Deaths: 56, pushing the official toll to 11,354.
Vaccinations: Ontario has administered 30,490,270 doses to date. Currently, 91.8 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 years or older have received one dose while 89.1 per cent have received two. Appointments are available online for those still looking to book.
