Ontario reports 1,676 COVID-19 hospitalizations

Ontario reported 1,676 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Saturday, down by three from Friday's figure.

A total of 188 people with the illness are being treated in ICUs, down from 209 on Friday. The province reported 89 people in ICU requiring a ventilator to breathe for them.

Ontario reported another 13 deaths on Saturday, bringing the province's total COVID-linked death toll to 12,825.

Limited laboratory testing confirmed an additional 2,799 cases of COVID-19, up from 2,760 confirmed Friday. The test positivity rate was 12.8 per cent.