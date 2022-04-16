Ontario reports 1,130 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 10 new deaths

Ontario reported 1,130 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Saturday, as COVID-19 levels in the province may have crested amid a sixth wave of the pandemic.

That's down from 1,427 hospitalizations documented on Good Friday and 1,392 hospitalizations reported on Thursday.

However, the Ministry of Health notes that upwards of 10 per cent of hospitals did not provide data and, as such, "We anticipate the number… may increase when reporting compliance increases."

Of those hospitalized currently, 185 require intensive care and 80 are on ventilators in order to keep breathing.

Another 4,201 COVID-19 cases were reported through limited PCR testing on Saturday, with 19,282 tests completed the day before. The test positivity rate is 18.5 per per cent.

There were also 10 more deaths reported by the province, bringing the total death toll in the province to 12,629.