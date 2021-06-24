Here's what's allowed when Ontario moves to Step 2 of its reopening plan next Wednesday
Ontario is moving into the next phase of its reopening plan next Wednesday, with more outdoor activities permitted and some indoor services allowed with capacity limits and masking rules in place. Here's a look at what's permitted under Step 2.
There will be changes to gathering limits, indoor capacity limits in retail and more
Gatherings
- Outdoor gatherings of up to 25 people.
- Indoor gatherings of up to five people.
Retail, dining and indoor services
- Essential retail stores can open to 50 per cent capacity.
- Non-essential retail stores can open to 25 per cent capacity.
- Stores in shopping malls can open.
- Personal care services such as salons can open to 25 per cent capacity if masks can be worn at all times.
- Outdoor dining expands to six people per table, with exceptions for large households.
- Public libraries can open up to 25 per cent capacity.
- Religious services and other ceremonies like weddings and funerals up to 25 per cent capacity.
Recreation
- Outdoor fitness classes with three metres of distance between people.
- No-contact outdoor sports, with no limit on the number of people or teams.
- Overnight camps for children.
- Outdoor concerts, theatres, cinemas, sports facilities, horse racing and motor speedways up to 25 per cent audience capacity.
- Outdoor water parks, fairs, festivals and amusement parks up to 25 per cent capacity.
