Ontario to freeze rent for some families, promising new bill this fall
‘Vast majority of families’ will not see their rent increase at all next year if bill passes
Ontario says it will introduce legislation this fall to freeze rent for some families next year.
Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark's office says in a statement that the proposed rent increase for 2021 was to have been 1.5 per cent.
But the government says if the bill passes it will mean the "vast majority of families" will not see their rent increase at all next year.
The province says it will consult tenant and landlord groups to ensure the new bill is balanced.
The legislature returns for its fall session on Sept. 14, and Clark's office says he will introduce the bill in the coming weeks.
The government sets out the maximum allowable rent increases in rent-controlled units each year.
