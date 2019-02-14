Ontario Power Generation executives dominate 2018 Sunshine List top 10

The Ontario government has released its annual Sunshine List, naming all public sector employees who made $100,000 or more in the previous year.

Topping the list for the third year in a row was the CEO of Ontario Power Generation (OPG), Jeffrey Lyash.

Lyash made $1,746,824.96 in 2018 — a $192,368 boost from the year before — however he is set to leave his job at OPG later this week.

Four of the top 10 earners on the Sunshine List worked for OPG. Three of the top 10 spots were in hospitals and boards of public health.

No women in top 10

There are no women or people of colour among the top 10 earners. The highest-earning woman appears to be Maureen Jensen, chair and CEO of the Ontario Securities Commission. She comes 12th on the list, making $709,161.85.

Lyash made more than $750,000 more than the second-highest earner, University of Toronto Asset Management's chief investment officer, who leads the school's investment team.

Jeffrey Lyash, CEO of Ontario Power Generation, topped the 2018 Sunshine List, making $1,746,824.96. (LinkedIn/Jeffrey Lyash)

There are 151,197 names on the 2018 Sunshine List, up from 131,909 on the 2017 list.

Toronto Mayor John Tory made $192,488 last year, while chief of police Mark Saunders made $344,397.98.

Premier Doug Ford made $112,770 in 2018. Dean French, Ford's chief of staff, made $153,156.

When last year's Sunshine List was released, Ford — then leader of the opposition — called the Sunshine List "the list of Ontario's richest political insiders," and condemned the "reckless spending policies" of the Liberal government.

The $100,000 figure represents total pay — salary plus any bonuses or overtime — but not benefits. Taxable benefits are reported on a separate line.

All agencies that receive public funding must disclose the names, positions and salaries of each employee paid $100,000 or more in a calendar year.

According to provincial legislation, the disclosure requirement applies to municipalities, school boards, public health boards, hospitals, universities, and colleges, in addition to the Ontario public service.

The $100,000 salary threshold for disclosure has not changed since 1996, when the legislation came into effect. It has not been adjusted to keep up with inflation.

You can search the Sunshine List for yourself below.