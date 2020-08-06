Ontario records fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases for 4th consecutive day

Ontario recorded 95 new COVID-19 cases today bringing the province to its fourth consecutive day of having less than 100 cases.

Currently, the province sits at 39,714 reported cases in total since the pandemic began in January of this year. However, the number of active cases continues to decline, with 159 more resolved today.

After processing more than 26,000 tests, Health Minister Christine Elliott said 29 of the province's 34 health units have reported five or fewer cases. Of those, 15 had zero new cases.

Premier Doug Ford is set to hold a 1 p.m. ET news conference. At 3 p.m., Dr. David Williams will hold a news conference as well. You'll be able to watch both updates live in this story.

Almost all of Ontario is now in Stage 3 of the province's COVID-19 economic reopening plan, with the exception of Windsor-Essex, which had seen high case numbers largely due to community spread within the farming industry.

Today, that region reported only five new COVID-19 cases, making it the second consecutive day of low numbers.