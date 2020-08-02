Ontario reports 116 new COVID-19 cases, slight decrease from Saturday

Ontario is reporting 116 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, a slight decrease from Saturday's total of 124.

The provincial health ministry reported one additional death, bringing the number of people who have died in Ontario to 2,778.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said more than 30,000 tests were processed on Saturday and 122 more cases have been resolved. Of the province's 34 public health units, 27 are reporting five or less cases.

Most of Ontario's active cases are concentrated in Windsor-Essex, mostly due to community spread and the cases in region's farming industry.

Toronto and Peel regions trail behind as they wrap up their first weekend in Stage 3 of the province's COVID-19 recovery plan.

Ottawa, which experience an outbreak last week, is now reporting zero active cases in its region.

Sunday's numbers bring the province's total to 39,449 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in January.