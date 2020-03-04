Ontario won't renew extra funding to rape crisis centres, prompting concerns wait times will spike

Ontario's 42 rape crisis centres have learned the $1 million funding boost they received last year from the province will not be renewed, fuelling concerns wait times for survivors of sexual violence will spike as a result.

Deb Singh, chair of the Ontario Coalition of Rape Crisis Centres, told CBC News Wednesday the centres received word from Ontario's Attorney General Doug Downey directly last Thursday that the province would not be renewing the additional funding.

As of 2019, the province's centres received $14.8 million dollars per year from the Ministry of the Attorney General.

Singh says there was no expectation that the additional funding would be renewed, but with demands on rape crisis centres increasing amid the #MeToo and #TimesUp movement, she would have hoped the province would recognize the need for added support for sexual assault victims.

CBC Toronto has asked the province for confirmation of the funding cut, but has not yet received a response.

The provincial government announced the additional funding last year as the heads of rape crisis centres warned they were dealing with months-long waitlists and counselors at risk of burning out.

The $1 million was only a quarter of what the previous Liberal government had promised rape crisis centres, but that money wasn't provided before the party lost power in the June 2018 provincial election.

Singh said the funding provided by the PC government reduced waitlists from 18 months in October, 2018 to six months in the first months of 2020.

Now she's concerned that won't continue.

"We absolutely see that going back up again because don't have those additional supports within the centre," said Singh, who is also a counsellor at the Toronto Rape Crisis Centre/Multicultural Women Against Rape.

Of the $1 million in funding, the Toronto Rape Crisis Centre/Multicultural Women Against Rape received $76,000, with its use limited by the government, Singh said. Still, the money made it possible to hire three additional workers who provided face-to-face counselling, ran support groups and other services that will not be possible as a result of the cuts, she said.

Ontario budget coming in March

Ontario announced Wednesday its next budget will be delivered March 25.

Finance Minister Rod Phillips said his budget will "stay the course" in terms of the government's plan to balance the budget by 2023 — a year after the next provincial election.

"It's prudent, measured and deliberate," Phillips said of the spending plan.

Singh said she's still hoping the government will reverse its decision.

"What we would really like is to be able to address this with the ministry directly," she said.

"Our hope would be that the ministry would recognize that we're a very, you know, inexpensive service to be supporting victims of crime in Ontario and at a high quality level."

"But we need a real partnership with the government to be able to do that."