Moments of silence, other tributes across Ontario today as Queen's funeral concludes

In lieu of a provincial holiday, Ontario has declared Monday a Day of Mourning to coincide with the queen's state funeral, held earlier today in London.

Britain's longest-reigning monarch laid to rest Monday

The Canadian Press ·
Barbara Weber, draped in a Union Jack flag, watches a live broadcast of Queen Elizabeth's state funeral in Mississauga's Celebration Square on Monday. (Cole Burston/CBC)

Moments of silence and other tributes are set to be held for Queen Elizabeth II across Ontario this afternoon.

A live broadcast of the Queen's funeral is seen as bagpiper Michael MacDonald leads the colour party as they march at the Queen's Own Rifles Legion during a ceremony at the legion marking Queen Elizabeth's passing and the passing of power to King Charles III, in Toronto on Sept. 19, 2022. (Cole Burston/CBC)

Premier Doug Ford says people may observe a moment of silence at 1 p.m.

Some cities held public viewings of the funeral and plan to pause transit services for 96 seconds at 1 p.m. in memory of the queen's 96 years of life.

In Toronto, bells are set to toll 96 times and a moment of silence will be held in city hall's Peace Garden, which was dedicated to the late monarch during a 1984 visit.

The CN Tower is also set to dim at the top of each hour tonight in memory of the queen.

A live broadcast of Queen Elizabeth's state funeral is shown in Mississauga's Celebration Square on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Cole Burston/CBC)
