Moments of silence, other tributes across Ontario today as Queen's funeral concludes

Moments of silence and other tributes are set to be held for Queen Elizabeth II across Ontario this afternoon.

In lieu of a provincial holiday, Ontario has declared today a Day of Mourning to coincide with the queen's state funeral, held earlier today in London.

A live broadcast of the Queen's funeral is seen as bagpiper Michael MacDonald leads the colour party as they march at the Queen's Own Rifles Legion during a ceremony at the legion marking Queen Elizabeth's passing and the passing of power to King Charles III, in Toronto on Sept. 19, 2022. (Cole Burston/CBC)

Premier Doug Ford says people may observe a moment of silence at 1 p.m.

Some cities held public viewings of the funeral and plan to pause transit services for 96 seconds at 1 p.m. in memory of the queen's 96 years of life.

In Toronto, bells are set to toll 96 times and a moment of silence will be held in city hall's Peace Garden, which was dedicated to the late monarch during a 1984 visit.

The CN Tower is also set to dim at the top of each hour tonight in memory of the queen.