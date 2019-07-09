Ontario puts brakes on new eviction orders, postpones ones in the works because of COVID-19

The Ontario government says there will be no new eviction orders issued until further notice because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Jenessa Crognali, spokesperson for the Attorney General's ministry, said in an email to CBC Toronto on Monday night that the province is looking at a number of ways to protect residents during the pandemic .

"Tribunals Ontario is reviewing pending eviction matters in light of the rapidly evolving circumstances related to COVID-19 and no new eviction orders will be issued until further notice," Crognali said in the email.

"In addition, sheriff's offices have been asked to postpone any scheduled enforcement of eviction orders currently set for this week," she added.

The announcement got a positive reaction from Josh Matlow, a Toronto city councillor who has been in self isolation due to contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Gratitude, where gratitude is due. There won’t be new eviction orders on renters in Ontario until the COVID-19 pandemic comes to an end. Thanks to Premier Doug Ford and the Ontario government who came through for the people. Well done. —@JoshMatlow

Earlier on Monday, Toronto public health officials urged all restaurants and bars to offer only takeout and delivery services and nightclubs, movie theatres and concert venues to close as of midnight to slow the spread of the virus.

The widespread closures and shutdowns in Toronto have left many people who work in the food service and hospitality industries worried about income and paying rent.

"The Government of Ontario's top priority is the health and well-being of Ontarians," Crognali added.