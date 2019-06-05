Ontario to cap public sector wage increases at 1% annually

Ontario's government has introduced legislation to cap public sector wage increases at an average of one per cent annually for the next three years.

The legislation, called the Protecting a Sustainable Public Sector for Future Generations Act, was tabled by the majority Progressive Conservatives on Wednesday afternoon.

The new wage cap would include teachers and staff at post-secondary institutions and hospitals. It will affect both unionized and non-unionized workers.

"This is really good news for our public sector workers, because we are protecting jobs today," said MPP Peter Bethlenfalvy, president of the Treasury Board. "If we did not take this action, thousands of jobs could be at risk."

If passed, the bill will "ensure that increases in public sector compensation reflect the fiscal situation of the province," he told the legislature earlier Wednesday.

The PCs expect to launch a website and host consultations about the plan over the summer.

The legislation comes after the government hinted at the possibility of a wage freeze earlier this spring.

Peter Bethlenfalvy, right, said the government will host consultations this summer before passing the legislation. (Lorenda Reddekopp/CBC)

'Drastic action'

The Tories, under Premier Doug Ford, have said that limiting raises will help the province lower its estimated $13.5 billion deficit.

Ontario currently spends around $72 billion annually on public sector compensation.

The PCs have already frozen the salaries of public sector executives who earn more than $100,000.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said the wage freeze is the latest in a series of damaging policies to emerge from Ford's office. She highlighted the government's recent cuts to health, child care and ambulance services.

"Today, once again, we see Doug Ford acting like he's the king of Ontario, taking drastic action without any attempt to negotiate in a professional or respectful manner," she said.

Horwath went on to accuse Ford of targeting public sector workers because "he doesn't value the services that they provide."

Statistics Canada reported that the national inflation rate reached two per cent in April.